Ex-NUT President Sworn In As Kebbi State Governor

The newly inaugurated Governor of Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris and Deputy Umar Abubakar Tafida on Monday took the oath of office.

The ceremony took place at the Halliru Abdu township stadium in Birnin Kebbi and Idris was administered the oath of office by the state Acting Chief Judge, Justice Umar Abubakar.

In his remarks shortly after he took the oath of office, Idris promised to operate an inclusive government irrespective of political party.

According to him, his government would strived to achieve an agenda of redirection, reconstruction, realignment and restoration which require sacrifices and commitment from all and sundry.

He said, “The leadership we promised you is the one which will transform Kebbi State for the benefit of all. Priority attention will be given to Agricultural to driven our economy and build our farmers to greatness while still being food sufficient”.

Governor Idris, assured that, the education sector will with es a positive revolution of high standard with improvement welfare for teachers and students.

According to him, they shall evolve a government in which the first duty shall be to ensure that, every private or personal interest is eliminated and public interest warmly embraced.

He promised to blocking every hand that is strecthed either to gain or exploit the resurces of the state to personal advantage.

In a remark, the former state governor, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, thanked the people of the state for their support and cooperation accorded to its administration in the last eight years.

Bagudu solicited for support to the new administration in ensuring more development of the state.