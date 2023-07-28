Ex-NUC Secretary Tasks Govt On Free, Compulsory Basic, Secondary Education

The Former Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Julius Okojie, has called on both Federal and State governments to make education at the basic and secondary levels free and compulsory, to enable the young Nigerians to occupy their spaces in their daily living.

Okojie spoke at the launch of the Thomas Agnes Christianah Okojie (TACO) Charity Foundation, named after his parents and wife as well as the inaugural edition of the Julius Okojie lecture series titled:’ The Future of the Nations University System’ on Friday in Abuja,

insisted that Nigerian leaders owe every Nigerian child that much.

Okojie who expressed displeasure some children were forced to learn under trees due to the poor state of primary education, regretted that such pupils would turn out half-baked with nothing good to contribute to the nation’s growth and development.

He said: “Local, State, and Federal Government structures are not working. Federal Government is still doing basic education when it is the function of local government, secondary schools for states, and the federal government still doing it.

”Having worked through public service, I know that a girl who has no education does not have a space in this country. So I have been promoting that crusade informally using my family house in Uromi, in Edo state.

”I have decided it will be the headquarters of the foundation. Education is the least you can give to kids and there is so much work to do in this country.

”I have always preached free primary and secondary education but we are not doing it. Universities could go on strike every day, there is nowhere in the world that you don’t have that.

”So that has propelled me. I want to devote full time to the education of the girl child, make boreholes for institutions that don’t have them, check the health condition of people in the villages because my child is a doctor.”.

The Guest Speaker, Prof. Desireé Guobadia, in her presentation, called for reconsideration of Higher School Certificate (HSC) programmes, as it would provide the much-needed training platforms for students to get more maturity.

Guobadia who regretted that the number of higher institutions was insufficient to cater to the admission need of students, charged the government to begin to address the task and flaws needed for proper planning of policies to strengthen the country’s education sector.

”Government is not lacking in ideas, the problem has always been the will to implement recommendations. I want to emphasise the place of proper planning for students enrolment and also following proper budgeting.”

She identified the place of aligning education goals with national goals and policies, saying the 6-3-3-4 system of education should lead to the acquisition of knowledge and skills to make room for those not proceeding to higher institutions.

Acting Executive Secretary of NUC, Chris Maiyaki while extolling the role Okojie played in shaping Nigeria’s education sector, commended his tutelage to him in particular and other members of staff of the commission for the 10 years he was head of the commission.