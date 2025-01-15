Ex-NUC Scribe, Okebukola, Defends Jamb Registrar

Share

Chairman of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG) and former executive secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Peter Okebukola, has described Professor Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB, as a “showpiece for accountability and transparency” in Africa.

In a statement addressing allegations surrounding JAMB’s 2025 budget, Okebukola dismissed the claims as baseless, citing a statement from JAMB’s Public Affairs Officer, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, which clarified that the accusations were “Totally unfounded and based on misinformation.”

Okebukola, who has worked closely with Oloyede for seven years in his role as JEOG chairman, praised the registrar’s commitment to financial integrity and administrative excellence in his public and private endeavours .

The statement by the former Executive Secretary of the National University Commission (NUC) reads:, “As the Chairman of the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG), a position I have held with pride and dedication for the past seven years, I thought it fit to address the allegations relating to the 2025 budget.

Share

Please follow and like us: