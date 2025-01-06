New Telegraph

January 6, 2025
January 6, 2025
Ex-NUC Boss Urges FG To Prioritise Quality Education

A former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Peter Okebukola, has appealed to the Federal Government to prioritise quality education through more investment in the education system in 2025.

Okebukola made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota, Ogun. According to him, inadequate investment in education is a significant challenge confronting the country.

This development, he said, was a major contributor to poor outcomes in terms of literacy, skills development, and economic growth.

The former NUC boss noted that low investment in education also hindered national development and kept Nigeria dependent on foreign expertise and technology.

“Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, but its investment in education is relatively low compared to its population size and needs,” he said.

