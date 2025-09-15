Ex-NSIA Chair Gets New Appointment In Botswana

The President of Botswana, Duma Boko, has announced the creation of a new Botswana Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) Limited with a Nigerian, Mr Farouk Gumel, as inaugural Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Gumel is currently the Vice Chairman of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group and immediate past Chairman of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA). The announcement was made at the official launch of the new multi-billion-dollar Sovereign Wealth Fund at the President’s office in Gabarone, Botswana.

President Boko underscored the significance of this step, placing it at the heart of his government’s vision for economic diversification and long-term resilience, saying: “The launch of the Botswana Sovereign Wealth Fund represents an investment in the future of our country. It is about creating jobs, driving growth, and ensuring that our nation’s wealth works for all Batswana.

“This is a foundation upon which we will diversify our economy, open new frontiers of opportunity, and build lasting prosperity for future generations. We are sending a message to the world that Botswana is ready to compete, invest, and lead.”

Upon his appointment, Gumel stated: “As a sovereign wealth fund, we are setting our sights on a future built on transparency, good governance, and a steadfast dedication to Botswana’s prosperity.” The Board is committed to.