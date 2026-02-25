Ex-NRC MD, Okhiria, Faces Trial Over Alleged $385,000, N165.4m Fraud

A former Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria Edetanle, was yesterday arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Rahman Oshodi of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja over alleged $385,000 and N165.4 million fraud.

Okhiria faces a sevencount bordering on money laundering, abuse of office, and unlawful enrichment by a public official.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charge upon his arraignment, following which the EFCC’s lawyer, Abba Muhammad (SAN), sought for a trial date, while also asking that the defendant be remanded in prison pending conclusion of trial.

Responding, Okhiria’s lawyer, Adebowale Kamoru, informed the court that he had just received the charge and requested a short adjournment to file a bail application.

While adjourning the case to May 13, 2026 for commencement of trial, Justice Oshodi ordered the defendant’s remand in a correctional centre.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Fidet Okhiria Edetanle, while serving as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, between May 29, 2024, and September 11, 2024, in Lagos, transferred a cumulative sum of Two Hundred and Five Thousand United States Dollars ($205,000.00) from your domiciliary account in Access Bank Plc (account number 0010069159) to the account of Ehimen Richard Okhiria at ABN AMRO Bank, Netherlands (account number NL38ABNA011257662), being proceeds of unlawful activities, thereby committing money laundering.”