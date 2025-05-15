Ex-NNPC Leaders Advocate Meritocracy

Share

Former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian Natonal Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Chamberlain Oyibo, has called for meritocracy and professionalism as essential strategies to advance Nigeria, particularly in the oil and gas industry.

He emphasized the need to harness indigenous talents for national development.

Oyibo made these remarks during the 22nd Annual Aret Adams Memorial Lecture Series 2025, organized by the Aret Adams Foundation.

The event honored the late Chief Godwin Aret Adams, a former GMD of NNPC and former Chairman of Niger Delta Exploration & Production Plc and Multinational Expertise Limited. The lecture was themed: “Aret Adams – Legacies And Impacts On Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry.”

Oyibo also extolled Adams for his humility, integrity, commitment to human capital development, and his overall contributions to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Other notable speakers who echoed calls for meritocracy and praised Adams’ legacy included former NNPC GMD, Engr. Andrew Yakubu; Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Aret Adams Foundation, Engr. Charles Osezua; Chairman, Osuno Petroleum Consults, Ogbueshi Ben Osuno; former Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services, Mr. James Orife; former Shell Petroleum Exploration Head, Dr. Ebi Omatsola; former Exploration Manager, Elf/Total, Engr. George Osahon; former Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okaru; Director, Zebbra Energies Limited, Dr. Steve Okolo; CEO, Enuani Energy Limited, Mr. Louis Mbanefo; CEO, EnergyInc Advisors, Mrs. Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani; and members of the Aret Adams Foundation, including Mrs. Patricia Ochogbu and Mrs. Izarene Adams.

The lecture also featured the presentation of the 2025 Aret Adams MSc Scholarship awards in Geology at the University of Ibadan to winners Mr. Levi Daniel Ibeakalam and Miss Adetoye Blessing Adesola.

Oyibo cautioned against government interference in the operations of NNPC Limited, noting, “The government did not allow Aret to work. Government has not allowed the GMD of NNPC to work because people in government think they know better, though they don’t understand oil. They want loyalty—not loyalty to the system or country, but loyalty to themselves individually.”

Andrew Yakubu highlighted the importance of adopting Adams’ behaviors, skills, administrative acumen, and versatility to grow the sector. He reflected on the transformation of the NNPC and the reforms initiated in the 1980s under Adams’ leadership. Yakubu stressed Nigeria’s goal to build a world-class national oil company comparable to Petrobras and Aramco, adding that Adams’ legacy is critical to achieving this vision.

Yakubu said, “Every aspect of what we have heard about late Adams is necessary for moving the oil and gas industry forward. Adams brought an integrated and well-structured approach to running the sector. The reforms and training programs he championed developed excellent people and resources to achieve set objectives.”

Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okaru remarked on Adams’ values-based leadership, asking how those values resonate with current and future oil and gas professionals and how they could guide the industry toward the future it seeks.

The event underscored the lasting impact of Chief Godwin Aret Adams on Nigeria’s oil and gas industry and the continuing need for meritocracy and professionalism to drive national progress.

