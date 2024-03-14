Ex-NMA Staff Needs N30M Aid To Fund Kidney Transplant Surgery

Mazi Akpa Emeka, a former administrative staff with the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Abuja, has appealed to philanthropists and public spirited individuals to help fund his kidney ailment, the treatment of which requires up to N30 million. Following the high level of insecurity in Nigeria, he was kidnapped in 2013, during one of his charity work in the south Eastern part of Nigeria where he lost so many valuables including his car, wedding ring, phones, cash, laptop just to mention a few.

He was not discouraged as he continued with this good charity work from 2013 till date. Following the kidnapping incident in 2013 he developed a health condition which he had been managing till date. The kidnap affected him physically and mentally and this affected him subconsciously till date.

In June 2023, he had a crisis which resulted in his right limb to be amputated and also kidney failure which was being managed till January 2024 and currently he has been undergoing dialysis twice a week to keep him alive with a call for a Kidney transplant to avoid a total breakdown of an already complex situation.

He is currently undergoing care at the Federal Medical Center Abuja and is in urgent need of Kidney donor and financial support of a minimum of N30 million. Presently, he is getting depreciated more and urgently needs this procedure to be carried out either in Nigeria or outside the country.

He has sold virtually all he has to sustain his high medical upkeep. He is married with four kids and has other dependents like an aged mother and other siblings who have expended all they have to keep him going. A call for help is urgently needed and only good spirited individuals can contribute to this pull of resources which will be well accounted for and updated as it comes in.

If you are moved to assist, please pay into:

Account name: Akpa Chukwuemeka

Emmanuel Account number: 2082542366

Bank: Zenith Bank Plc

Emeka Akpa can be reached on contact telephone number: 08035986601