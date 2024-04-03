Ex-NLC President, Ali Ciroma Lay To Rest In Maiduguri

The remains of the former Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ali Chiroma, on Wednesday laid to rest at Grange Cemetery, Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Comrade Chiroma died at the age of 91 at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, (UMTH,) Maiduguri on Tuesday.

A family source, Comrade, Ali Ibrahim Chioma who announced the death of the unionist in a statement said, “It is with deep sorrow that I announce the death of Comrade Ali Chiroma, former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress.”

Comrade Chiroma said the sad event occurred this evening (Tuesday, April 2) at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The Imam iddani, Iman Adam Ibn Asil who led the funeral prayer, prayed for the repose of the soul of the Late Labour Leader.

Chiroma’s funeral was held on Wednesday at exactly 4 pm at his Old GRA residence No.7A along Galadima Road near Muhammadu Shuwa Memorial Hospital (Nursing Home), Maiduguri.

Chiroma was the president of the NLC from 1984 to 1988 when he was forced out of office by the then military administration of Gen Ibrahim Babangida, which dissolved the union.