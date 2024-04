The remains of former Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Ali Chiroma were buried at Gwange cemetery in Maiduguri yesterday. Chiroma died on Tuesday aged 91. The Imam iddani, Iman Adam Ibn Asil who led the funeral prayer, prayed for the repose of the soul of the ex-labour leader. Ciroma was the President of the NLC from 1984 to 1988.

Related