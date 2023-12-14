Ex-nlc Deputy President, Akinlaja, Mourns Kokori

A former Deputy President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joseph Iranola Akinlaja, has lamented the death of his former boss, Frank Ovie Kokori, which occurred on Wednesday, saying his immense patriotism and sincere commitment to a better democratic Nigeria and robust trade unionism would be greatly missed. Kokori, a former General Secretary of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) died around 1am on his 80th birthday, December 6.

In a statement Akinlaja tagged “End Of An Era” which he personally signed in Abuja on Saturday, he said he received with immense sadness, news of the passing of globally acclaimed unionist, writer, thinker, scholar, ora- tor, tutor, organizer, administrator, cultural icon, national- ist and politician of the very first rank.

Akinlaja joined in condoling with the legendary unionist’s family, friends, colleagues, past and present General Secretaries and Presidents of NUPENG, admirers and all who have learnt indelible lessons of human existence from Kokori’s award winning works of labour activism in driving forward the reform of the trade union movement, He added that he was consoled by the knowledge that Kokori would live forever in the hearts and minds of present and future generations through his great works, which brought him enduring international fame and count- less honours.

The statement said: “I received with immense sadness, news of the passing away of global acclaimed unionist, writer, thinker, scholar, orator, tutor, organizer, administrator, cultural icon, nationalist and politician of the very first rank. His immense patriotism and sincere commitment to a better democratic Nigeria and robust trade unionism would be greatly missed.”