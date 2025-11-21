Ex NITEL-MTEL Staff Protest Over 35 Months Unpaid Pension Arrears

Pensioners of defunct Nigeria telecommunications limited company–NITEL-MTEL barricaded major roads leading to the Federal Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, protesting 35 months unpaid pension arrears by federal government.

In their numbers, comprising old and young across sexes, they clutched placards of varied inscriptions. They pleaded with the government to be merciful to them Some of the inscriptions read: “NITEL-MTEL pensioners are dying by the day.

Pay Us Our 35 months pension arrears,” and What’s your reason for exempting “NITELMTEL from N32,000 pension incre- ment,” among several others.

In an interview with journalists, the spokesman of the NITEL-MTEL pensioners, Comrade Okey Ifepe, in a voice laden with emotion, passionately appealed for President Bola Tinubu’s intetvention, urging him to direct relevant ministries and agencies of government to expedi- tiously act.

Ifepe called for a humane consideration from the federal government, adding that the pensioners as senior citizens rendered meritorious service to their country in their prime.

He lamented: “We stand here today not as beggars, not as agitators, but as senior citizens who gave our strength, our youth, and our loyalty to this country.

“Yet after decades of service, we are abandoned, excluded, unpaid and forgotten.We are here because we have no other choice. We have been pushed to the wall — and still, we stand with dignity.

“We are owed 35 months of pension arrears.Not 35 months of waiting — 35 months of our law- ful earnings withheld. Thirty-five months of hunger. “Thirty-five months of sickness. Thirty-five months of watching our colleagues die in silence.”