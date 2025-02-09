Ex-Nigerian Idol Winner Calls Out Organizers Over Non-Payment Of Grand Prize

Share

Former Nigerian Idol winner, K-Peace, has called out the organizers of the reality TV show for allegedly failing to give him the promised N7.5 million cash prize and a car despite publicly announcing on TV that he had received them.

New Telegraph reports that K-Peace detailed his struggles after emerging as the winner in an exclusive chat with notable personalities.

According to him, he was left to roam the streets of Lagos on an empty stomach, with not a single naira credited to his account, even though the show’s organizers had declared on national television that he had received his grand prize.

He stated that whenever he inquired about the cash and the car from the Nigerian idol organizers, he was repeatedly told they were “working on it,” but nothing ever materialized.

He said: “I came out from the Nigerian Idol platform with zero naira in my account. I attended interviews on an empty stomach. We walked all over Lagos without food in my belly.”

Recalling the supposed grand prize, he said: “They announced N7.5 million as the grand prize, but as time passed, I kept asking when the money would be credited and when I’d get the car. They kept pushing it forward.”

“They claimed they were still branding the car. They announced on national TV that I won N7.5 million and a car, and that I was supposed to have a two-week trip to Dubai. Meanwhile, I was going through hell.”

His revelation has sparked reactions, with many concerned individuals flooding the comment section to express their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

@Eddyid8: “I wonder why they would not keep to their promise. I remember one girl complaining after leaving Bbn, I don’t even remember her name.”

@Jaiyejejeomo: “This is the case of most reality shows in Nigeria. FAKE FAKE FAKE FAKE and more ways of money laundering. Happy Sunday innocent people that don’t know how things work in Nigeria.”

@iamMista_jay: “I’ve always said it that some of these competitions will put you under unnecessary pressure. Pressure to succeed and keep up a celebrity status you really can’t afford. Fame comes with a Price, but you shouldn’t be the one paying for it.”

@reeham440: “BBN is literally doing thesame thing, everybody is a scammer in this country.”

@ShayDee59559361: “Make una no blame them na Nigeria we dey crocodile might have swollen the money head up man.”

