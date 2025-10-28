Ex-Nigerian Envoy To Namibia Endorses Alia For Second Term

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Namibia and 2015 governorship candidate in Benue State, Dr. Terhemen Tarzoor, has endorsed Governor Hyacinth Alia for a second term in office, citing his integrity, discipline, and transformational leadership in the state.

Dr. Tarzoor made the declaration in a personally signed statement made available to journalists in Makurdi, the state capital.

He said he was particularly impressed by the visible transformation taking place across Benue under Governor Alia’s administration, noting that the urban renewal projects in Makurdi and the spread of development initiatives to rural communities reflect a government committed to progress and accountability.

“The renewed hope, the smiles, and the palpable satisfaction among our people speak volumes of a government working with sincerity, accountability, and a clear sense of purpose,” Tarzoor said.

The former envoy praised Governor Alia’s humility and commitment to service, describing him as a leader who embodies the virtues of discipline and integrity.

“My personal observations across the state leave me fully convinced that Governor Alia is leading with integrity, discipline, and genuine commitment to service. His humility in leadership, results-oriented focus, and devotion to the welfare of our people deeply resonate with the ideals I have always cherished for Benue,” he stated.

Tarzoor commended the governor’s massive infrastructural strides, economic diversification efforts, and prudent management of state resources, noting that the administration’s impact is evident in road construction, human capital development, and workers’ welfare.

“In light of these achievements, I wholeheartedly endorse Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia for a second term as Governor of Benue State. I am committed to standing with him — lending my voice, resources, and every possible support — to ensure that the progress we are witnessing is sustained and expanded for the greater good of all,” he declared.

The former Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly described Alia’s leadership as a renaissance for Benue, restoring public confidence in governance and inspiring a new generation of youths.

“Under Governor Alia’s stewardship, Benue State is experiencing a renaissance that restores faith in governance and rekindles the collective spirit of our people. His emergence and performance have reawakened the ideals of purposeful leadership and inspired a new generation of Benue youths to once again believe in the promise of selfless public service,” he said.

Tarzoor, who contested the 2015 governorship election, expressed satisfaction that the aspirations he once held for Benue are now being fulfilled through Governor Alia’s visionary leadership.

“When I contested the governorship election in 2015, I had similar lofty dreams to uplift the lives of our people. Though that journey did not materialize, I am gratified that those aspirations are now reflected in the present administration,” he added.

Dr. Tarzoor pledged his unflinching support to ensure the continued success of Governor Alia’s administration, emphasizing the need to consolidate the gains made so far for the sustainable development of Benue State.