Ex-Niger Gov Aliyu Urges PDP To Reject Return Of Disloyal Politicians

Former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, has issued a strong warning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against accepting back politicians who abandoned the party during its most difficult periods.

Speaking during a high-level PDP stakeholders’ meeting held in Abuja, Aliyu emphasized that the party must prioritize integrity and loyalty as it prepares for the 2027 general elections.

“Those who left the party when we needed them most should not be welcomed back. We must draw the line and make it clear that loyalty has consequences,” Aliyu stated firmly.

Aliyu, a longstanding PDP stalwart, criticized what he described as a recurring pattern of politicians “running in and out of the party” based on personal interest.

He urged the leadership to rebuild a disciplined and ideologically committed opposition, warning that open-door policies to former defectors could weaken the party’s foundation.

“The PDP must strengthen its internal structure. We cannot afford to be distracted by individuals who abandoned ship only to return when it’s convenient,” he added.

Aliyu also advocated for the recognition and reward of party members who have shown unwavering commitment to the PDP over the years. He stressed that such recognition would boost morale and foster a culture of loyalty within the party.

As Nigeria inches closer to the 2027 elections, the PDP is under growing pressure to redefine its strategy, rebuild trust, and present itself as a viable alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).