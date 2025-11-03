Ex NHRC Chair, Odinkalu, Condemns N5m SAN Application Fee

A former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, has criticised the newly announced application fees for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), warning that the cost could make the prestigious title unattainable for honest and hardworking lawyers.

In a post shared on his X handle, Odinkalu, noted that prospective SAN applicants in private practice are now required to pay a non-refundable fee of N5 million, while those in government service will pay N2.5 million.

In the post on his X handle @ChidiOdinkalu, he said: “Ok, so the next round of applications to become SAN in Nigeria will cost practitioners N5m non-refundable. Public servants interested will cough out N2.5m.

Please, how do they expect an honest public servant to find this? Very soon they will price SAN into extinction”. His remarks followed the circulation of a document reportedly issued by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), announcing the commencement of the 2026 conferment process.

According to the document, applications are to be submitted online via www.lppconline.com, with the portal which opened on November 1, 2025.

The LPPC also listed two bank accounts for the required payments. Applicants are expected to upload their materials digitally and submit five flash drives containing all supporting documents to the LPPC Secretariat located within the Supreme Court Complex.