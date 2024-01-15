Ex-NHIA boss explains how youths, others can access health insurance

A former Director General of National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Prof. Mohammed Sambo, has explained how youths, aged 18 to 25 years, can access healthcare insurance services in the country.

He also explained how retired civil servants who attained the age of 60 years and left service can also access heath insurance under the NHIA. He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday that “government has provided platforms to enable youths and every Nigerian to enjoy healthcare services.” The clarification followed concerns by retired civil servants covered by the scheme, who said that at the attainment of 60\years, the system will authomatically drop them. Others also expressed concern that while still in service, their children/ dependants who attained the age of 18 years are also authomatically dropped, complaining that such category of persons are dropped from the system when they really needed the services.

Sambo, therefore, explained that NHIA had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to give members health insurance cover during service. He said that the aim is to ensure that youth corps members are integrated into the scheme to enable them access healthcare during the service year.