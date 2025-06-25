Ex-NGE President, Mustapha Isah Loses Mother

Share

The Former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors ( NGE), Mustapha Isah has loses his mother, Mrs Medina Isah to the cold hand of death.

New Telegraph gathered that Mrs Isah passed away on Tuesday, June 24, at the age of 80 years at Auchi General Hospital, Edo State.

In a statement issued by his son and the Head of News, Silverbird’s Rhythm, Mustapha Isah, Medina has since been buried according to Islamic rites

“She died on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at the Auchi General Hospital, Edo State where she was receiving treatment for an illness.

Mrs Medina Isah was a devout Muslim and a philanthropist who impacted her community positively.

Mrs Medina Isah is survived by her husband, Chief Isah Umoru Osikhekha, the Ovhoitse of Ubuneke, Ivbiaro, in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, her children, grand children and great grandchildren.

