Former President of the National Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has shed light on Nigeria’s attempt to secure Eberechi Eze for the Super Eagles and why the move ultimately fell through.

Eze was among several foreign-based players of Nigerian heritage invited to the Super Eagles camp in 2017 during Pinnick’s tenure, as part of a broader strategy to tap into Nigeria’s extensive football diaspora.

While the policy successfully brought in players such as Ademola Lookman and Ola Aina, efforts to convince Eze were unsuccessful.

The former Crystal Palace midfielder has since established himself as a full England international, earning 16 caps for the Three Lions and is tipped to play a key role for Thomas Tuchel’s side at the World Cup this summer.

What Pinnick Said:

Speaking on a recent podcast, former NFF president Amaju Pinnick revealed that an agreement had been reached for Eberechi Eze to represent Nigeria before the move collapsed.

Pinnick explained that discussions with Eze and his family were positive, with all necessary documentation prepared.

However, delays in finalising the paperwork, coupled with Pinnick’s departure from office following the NFF elections, ultimately derailed the process.

“Eberechi Eze came, I met his father, and we had a long discussion, and he agreed to play for Nigeria,” Pinnick said. “At the time, his sister was his manager. She came to my flat, and we already had all the documentation in place.

“They then asked us to hold on, and that was it. Maybe the elections happened, and I left the NFF, and that’s probably why he didn’t play. Possibly. But I can tell you Eberechi loved Nigeria — I even went back through my messages with him.”