Ex-NEC Chairman, Prof Humphrey Nwosu, Dies In US Hospital

Former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Prof Humphrey Nwosu, has died. He passed on in a hospital in the United States, according to a reliable source.

An official statement regarding his death is expected to be released soon. Born on October 2, 1941, Nwosu was appointed NEC Chairman by then Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, serving from 1989 to 1993.

During his tenure, he conducted Nigeria’s historic June 12, 1993 election, widely regarded as the freest and fairest in the nation’s history. The election saw Chief Moshood Abiola as the presumed winner.

The election was then annulled by Babangida. Chief Abiola, of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) beat Bashir Tofa of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC). Nwosu’s legacy remains deeply intertwined with the June 12 election, which has since become a symbol of democratic struggle in Nigeria.

