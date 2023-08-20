Ex-N’Delta Agitators Commend Tinubu For Returning NDDC To Presidency

Former Niger Delta agitators have applauded President Bola Tinubu for his decision to take back control of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Mr Nature Dumale, National Secretary of the First Phase ex-agitators, gave the commendation in a statement released in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The news that the NDDC will now directly report to the president, like the North East Development Commission, was heartening, according to Dumale.

He, however, noted that he has long advocated for the commission to be directly under the president’s control, claiming that this would promote transparency and hasten development in the region, which is rich in gas and crude oil but is also extremely underdeveloped.

Dumale, who also serves as the Chairman of the Strategic Communication Committee for the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PDP) said through this one action, Tinubu has shown that he genuinely wants to improve the fortunes of the NDDC.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank Mr President for the wisdom in bringing the NDDC back to the Presidency,” Dumale said.

“We think that this will hasten the region’s development and end the practice of using the Commission as a cash cow.

“For us, it is a sign that the President has good intentions for the Niger Delta region for summoning the political will to move the interventionist agency back to the Presidency.

“This means that he wants proper supervision of the NDDC. As ex-agitators, we can boldly say that the Niger Delta has been suffering because of mismanagement.”

He further said, “This move will engender accountability, and transparency and the much-touted development of the Niger Delta, would become a reality.

“This is one step Mr President has taken to give us hope as leaders in the region. We believe that the NDDC under the supervision of the Presidency would facilitate meaningful development.

“The only time we experienced some development was when NDDC was under the direct supervision of the Presidency.

“As soon as it was moved to the Ministry of Niger Delta, it became a cash cow, for the Niger Delta Cartel, whose only agenda, is to keep the Niger Delta underdeveloped.”

In addition to the NDDC and the PAP, Dumale said that they also found the Niger Delta Recovery Plan, which required the ministries of petroleum, the environment, and Niger Delta affairs to collaborate in order to articulate the region’s growth.

He continued, “We live in an environment where a lot is taken away on a daily basis by the Federal Government, yet there is little to show for it. The condition of Ogoni-Onne-Eleme Road, which is part of the East-West road, comes to mind. The road has remained a death trap making it impossible for free movement of goods.

“We are standing behind President Tinubu and we await, with great enthusiasm and renewed vigour, the speedy development of our homeland.”

Dumale forewarned that the former agitators would no longer put up with poor administration of their commonwealth since they were equipped with the knowledge and tactics to hold their leaders accountable.

He added,” We have been empowered and we won’t engage anybody with arms. We have been trained to communicate positively and to make our case known even to the United Nations.”

Dumale called on President Tinubu to compel the NDDC to make public, the forensic audit report on the interventionist agency, saying persons responsible for diverting the resources of the commission must be held accountable.