EX-NCC EVC, Others See EmoSIM As Boost For FX Earnings, Seamless Calls

Stakeholders in the Nigerian technology ecosystem have all expressed their optimism that the debut of EmoSIM, Nigeria’s first outbound travel eSIM, a proudly homegrown innovation designed to transform seamless, borderless connectivity globally will further put Nigeria’s footprint as the hub of ICT ecosystem in the world.

They also agreed that the eSIM would boost the country’s revenue earnings from the ICT sector.

They made this known at the launch of EmoSIM into the Nigerian market in Lagos. Precisely, EmoSIM is designed to transform how Nigerians beyond travelers experience global connectivity as it empowers users with Voice Calls, SMS and mobile data plans in over 190 countries and over 600 connectivities- all without the hassle of physical SIM cards, airport queues, local network frustrations, or outrageous roaming charges.

Speaking at the launch, the Chairman/Founder, EmoSIM, Jimmy Eboma, said that it was indeed a historic day for Nigeria yet again in global ICT ecosystem with the debut of EmoSIM.

He said: “Today marks a pivotal moment, not just for Emosim, but for every Nigerian traveler, entrepreneur, and dreamer who has ever felt the weight of the world’s digital divides.

I stand before you not only as the Chairman of Emosim but as a witness to Africa’s unstoppable rise. A continent where challenges ignite innovation, and where solutions born here redefine possibilities for the globe.”

Also speaking, a former Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umaru Danbatta, stated: “We are gathered here to discuss a significant milestone—the growth and promise of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) in Nigeria.

When I was still serving as the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, one of our primary goals was to optimize the usage of spectrum in the country. We observed that while spectrum was a finite and critical resource, it was not being used optimally.

That realisation drove us to explore avenues for more efficient utilisation, one of which was enabling MVNOs to operate by leveraging the existing spectrum of mobile network operators.”

He added; “Among the entities evaluated, EMOSIM stood out. It met all the eligibility requirements and demonstrated the potential to deliver meaningful impact.

That’s why I’m particularly pleased to see EMOSIM today, not only as a licensee but as a company that has translated that regulatory vision into tangible service delivery.

“You are truly helping to solve a real problem, providing affordable, reliable telecommunications services to people who have historically been left behind.”

Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Wakanow, Mr. Bayo Adedeji, said: “Now with having a local organization, having that solution, it’s about 1.5 billion customers at Wakanow.com.

It means that I can give that product to 1.5 billion customers and reduce the foreign exchange bleed that happens in Nigeria.

