Ex- NCAA spokesman, Adurogboye’s book for launch

There is palpable anticipation in the air as the aviation and public relations sectors await the launch of Sam Adurogboye’s book titled ‘‘Handbook on Public Relations Practice and Aviation Reporting.’’

The book will be presented in Lagos on October 14, 2023, when Mr. Adurogboye turns 60 and retires as the Public Relations Manager of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), where he worked from its inception in the year 2000. The event will be chaired by Pharmacist Kunle Ekundayo, the Managing Director of Drugfield Pharmaceutical Limited.

Barrister Allen Onyema, the philanthropist, noted supporter of intellectual efforts, and Managing Director of Air Peace, has accepted to be the Chief Launcher of the book.

Several key stakeholders from the Aviation industry Agencies, Airlines, Academia, allied aviation services providers, the Christian community, where the author is deeply rooted, and family members, and friends are expected to grace the occasion and launch the book.

The 16-chapter ‘Handbook on Public Relations Practice and Aviation Reporting’ is a product of years of research and the professional experience of Mr. Samuel Adurogboye, who is a seasoned and award-winning media manager and public relations practitioner. In putting together the book, Mr. Adurogboye seeks to enhance the professional proficiency of media and public relations practitioners, aviation lawyers, students, etc.

Presented in elegant prose and rich in perspectives, the book tackles topics such as: What is not Public Relations; Public Relations and Marketing of Bad Products; PR as a Management function; My Experience; Media Relations; Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA); Aviation Reporting; Role of the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, NCAT; My Field Experiences, among others.

The book is published by SAPTCO Communication Limited, a PR firm, and is in paper-back and hard cover to take care of all classes of readers and buyers.