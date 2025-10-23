Ex-NBC DG Seeks Regulation Of Social Media

Former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Dr Bayo Atoyebi, has joined the call for regulation of social media in the country.

Atoyebi at a media forum in Abuja, organised by Association of Bloggers and Journalists Against Fake News, said citizen journalists must adhere to the same ethical codes guiding traditional media practitioners.

According to him, “those citizens who have the privilege of having a phone and post any information, whether true or false, on social media and call themselves journalists, are not journalists.”

Atoyebi who is also former Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Press Council (NPS), agreed with Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye, that online journalism is “not journalism, but mere broadcasting without regulation.”

Former Managing Director of Daily Trust, Dr. Theophilus Abbah, noted that the emergence of many online platforms has posed a threat to journalism profession.