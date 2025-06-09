Ex-NBA Chair Faults Uzodinma For Delay In Appointing New CJ

Share

Former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Chairman in Imo State Lawrence Nwakaeti yesterday faulted the state government treatment of issues concerning the judiciary and the rule of law.

He criticized Governor Hope Uzodimma’s delay in making a new appointment seven months after Justice Chukwuemeka Chikeka was fired as the Chief Judge of the state over age falsification scandal.

Nwakaeti said: “Regrettably, Imo also has no Attorney General presently and these two are constitutional roles in the judiciary that help in the efficient running and administration of the judicial system.

“The moment you are 10 years in practice, you are qualified for the position of the Chief Judge or Attorney General, but these people want to always cut corners and do things their own way just to serve their own interest.

“To say the least, this governor is playing politics with the judiciary and legal profession.

“The Bar has complained, the Bar has written and the NJC, after rejecting the flawed nomination, has given them seven days to appoint the most senior Judge as Chief Judge Five weeks after the NJC directive, Imo still has no Chief Judge.

“The office of the CJ is a creation of the Constitution and should not exist at the pleasure of the governor.

‘The same way the executive is constitutionally headed by a governor; and the legislature constitutionally headed by a Speaker, is the same way the judiciary is constitutionally headed by a Chief Judge.”

Share