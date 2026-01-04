Former President, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Fatimah Ajibola Kareem-Adigun, has lauded Nigerian woman for continuing to demonstrate courage, dignity, creativity, and strength in spite of economic pressures, social challenges, insecurity, and inequality.

In a statement yesterday, the former Vice President, Gender Council International Federation of Journalists, said the impact of Nigerian women are often unsung but deeply felt are shaping the present and securing the future of our country.

She said: “As a former president of NAWOJ, I am proud to say women journalists, who are both communicators and advocates have proved their worth, and I know NAWOJ forever reaffirms its unwavering commitment to amplifying the voices of women and girls, promoting gender equity, defending press freedom, and upholding ethical, responsible journalism.

“Women journalists face a double burden – professional hazards compounded by gender-based discrimination, harassment, insecurity, and the figurative glass-ceiling limiting access to leadership opportunities. Perhaps it is the lot of women generally in our society – be it in academics, business, professions and even politics.

“However, I have always known that women cannot just sit down, fold their arms and expect men to spoon-feed them with equal opportunities.

So, I take it back to women journalists, particularly NAWOJ leadership to ponder on what initiatives can NAWOJ undertake to further empower women journalists in Nigeria? And to women generally, how can Nigerian women leverage the opportunities in the new year to build stronger networks and support systems? Let’s think about it. So much for that meanwhile.”

On security, she said with the ongoing collaboration with America, “there’s a glimmer of hope that the fight against insecurity will soon be won; it is disheartening however that banditry and terrorism have remained a recurring episode for so long in Nigeria despite all the defence and security votes over the years; no thanks to corruption and sabotage.

“Nevertheless, insecurity is not defined only by banditry and terrorism, armed robbery – whether at home or on the road and random kidnapping remain serious headache to ordinary Nigerians. And this recalls the sad memory of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, a female journalist who jumped to her death in an attempt to escape the terror of robbery attack at her residence in Katampe, Abuja. May her soul rest peacefully.

“I hereby call on the President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the entire Nigeria’s security apparatus to be far more proactive going forward.

It is highly crucial to be more vigilant and committed to the safety of lives and properties of the people, to ensure peace, security and stability of Nigeria at large.

“I commiserate with the people and communities whose family members, associates, colleagues and or friends have fallen victims one way or the other.

I pray for the repose of the souls of the victims in diverse incidents around the country, while seeking the face of God to give the families, relatives and friends they all left behind and Nigeria as a nation; the fortitude to bear the loss.

“To the generality of Nigerians, let us remember nation-building requires collective effort, understanding, and tolerance. I implore every Nigerian to be more patriotic to our country than ever before.

Let us ignite the flame of hope within our hearts and share it with others, inspiring them to believe in the power of a better tomorrow; and to further boost the spirit of collaboration and compassion among our diverse ethnic nationalities.”