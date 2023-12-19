Ex-Nasarawa Health Commissioner, Abimiku Is Dead

The former Commissioner for Health in Nasarawa State, Dr Bawa Ahmed Abimiku is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that Abimiku reportedly passed away after battling a prolonged illness.

According to a family source, Dr Abimiku succumbed to his illness in the early hours of Tuesday, December 19, at the Federal Medical Centre in Keffi.

His contributions to the health sector were significant, as he served as both Commissioner and Member of the State Executive Council during the administration of the late Alhaji (Dr) Aliyu Akwe Doma.

Abimiku’s burial ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Abuja Central Mosque, FCT, at 2:00 pm according to Islamic tradition.

Until his death, he also held the traditional title of Durbin Eggon.