Ex-Nasarawa Federal Lawmaker Kidnap, Police Orderly Shot Dead

Share

A former member of the House of Representatives for Lafia/Obi/Keana Federal Constituency in Nasarawa State, Dr Haruna Kigbu, has been abducted.

Kigbu was reportedly abducted on Monday at about 6 pm between Nunku and Akwanga when travelling to Jos, the Plateau state capital and his police orderly was reportedly shot dead.

According to some villagers who confirmed the incident to journalists, they heard sporadic gunshots in the direction where the incident occured and moment later, found . 4 a lifeless body of a policeman believed to be that of his orderly lying dead by the time they got to the scene of the incident.

Witness account said the incident occured at about 6:00 pm between the Nunku-Akwanga highway in Akwanga Local government of Nasarawa state and Gwantu in Sanga local government of Kaduna State.

The villagers said the spot is noted for its notorious hideout for criminals taking advantage of the quietness of the portion of the road to perpetuate criminal activities. They said many kidnappings and killings had taken place in the area in recent times without challenge from security forces.

Efforts to obtain comment from the spokesperson of the Nasarawa state police command on the development proved abortive at the time of filling this report.

Share

Please follow and like us: