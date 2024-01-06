Ex-NAICOM Commissioner, Appointed 9th Waziri Of Bauchi

The immediate past Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission ( NAICOM) Mohammed Kari has been appointed 9th Waziri of Bauchi.

Kari, former Managing Director of Nicon Insurance Corporation was installed on Saturday in a grand and joyous ceremony in the city of Bauchi.

This historic appointment also marks Kari’s inclusion among the illustrious group of only six individuals who have been honoured with the title of Waziri.

The prestigious title of Waziri in the Bauchi emirate holds great significance as it aligns with the rich legacy of Shehu Usman Dan Fodio and Abdullahi ibn Fodio. These revered figures have been known for upholding principles of loyalty and trust in their service to the community.

Mohammad Kari, who once served as Commissioner for Insurance at the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is a highly skilled technocrat and accomplished professional whose dedication to public service and community development knows no bounds. His appointment as the 9th Waziri of Bauchi is a testament to his exceptional abilities and commitment to the betterment of society.

Coming from a distinguished lineage as a direct descendent of the first Chairman Bauchi, Kari carries with him a deep sense of heritage and responsibility. His ancestors have long been associated with leadership and service to the people of Bauchi, and Kari will now carry on this esteemed tradition.

As the new Waziri, Kari is expected to play a pivotal role in the administration, acting as a trusted advisor to the Emir and assisting in matters of governance and decision-making. His wealth of experience in the field of public service will undoubtedly be of immense value in this position.

The ceremony celebrating Kari’s appointment was a sight to behold, with the emirate adorned in festive decorations and filled with a palpable sense of excitement. Dignitaries from across the country graced the occasion, further highlighting the significance of this historic event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kari expressed his gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him and vowed to fulfil his duties with utmost dedication. He emphasized his commitment to upholding the principles of loyalty, trust, and community development that define the legacy of the emirate.

Kari’s appointment as the 9th Waziri of Bauchi marks a new chapter in the emirate’s history. With his exceptional skills, unwavering dedication, and ancestral lineage, he is poised to make a lasting impact on the community and continue the traditions of the esteemed title.

As Bauchi celebrates the appointment of its new Waziri, the nation watches with anticipation, knowing that the emirate will be in capable hands under the leadership of Mohammad Kari.