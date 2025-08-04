Ex-NAICOM Boss, Asset Mgt Expert To Headline 2025 NAIPE Conference

The Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) has named the MD/CEO of Arthur Stevens Asset Management Limited, Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe, as Keynote Speaker for its 2025 National conference slated for Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, by 10:00 am.

The 2025 Annual Conference of NAIPE will be a landmark edition, as it marks ten years of holding the conference. The conference themed:

“Strengthening Pension And Insurance Framework For Better Economy,” will be chaired by a veteran insurance practitioner and administrator per excellence, former Commissioner for Insurance as well as former Director General of Nigerian Insurers Association, Mr. Sunday Thomas.

Special Guests of Honour are Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin; Director General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs. Omolara Oloworaran; and Mr. Ike Chioke, Chairman, Rex Insurance Limited.

The Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mr. Kunle Ahmed; the President, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Mr. Christopher Bajowa, among others have confirmed their presence at the event.

Other stakeholders expected at the event are Financial Sector stakeholders, government agencies, trade union organisations such as: Nigeria Labour Congress; Nigeria Union of Pensioners; Trade Union Congress; Students; Advocacy Groups and Civil Society Organisations etc.

The Keynote Speaker, Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe is a Past President, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

He is a Fellow of the Institute with well over 23 years of cognitive industry practice in Investment Banking, Corporate Finance, Asset/Portfolio Management, Securities Trading and Investment Analysis & Research.