Ex-NAHCON Boss Urges Muslims To Sustain Ramadan Lessons, Give To Charity

The former Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, has said that poverty does not exclude any Muslim from earning rewards of charity and urged Muslims to sustain Ramadan lessons.

The guest speaker spoke at Yabatech Post-Ramadan Special Juma’h Service which held recently and where Alhaji Hassan offered a deeply insightful khutbah (sermon) on the theme “Lessons from Ramadan and Sustaining Spiritual Growth.”

Alhaji Hassan urged Muslim faithful, particularly students, to remain steadfast in worship and righteous deeds beyond the month of Ramadan.

He especially addressed the concerns of Muslims who struggle financially and feel excluded from giving charity. “Sadaqah as well is important. Of course, some times you may not have money, especially as students.

I will remind you that one of the very poor among the Muslims went to meet Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and he complained. “What was the complaint? He said the rich among us have gone with all the rewards.

He said they do solat, we the poor also do; they fast as we fast. But they do one thing we cannot do which is spending so much of their own wealth in the cause of Islam. We are not able to do so.

“The Prophet (SAW) now reminded them that when they chant adhkaar, Allah will give them the reward of charity. So now that Ramadan is gone, we should not be tired of saying the adhkaar.”

Alhaji Hassan added that while Muslims should never be lazy, some are destined to face poverty despite efforts. “A Muslim must struggle, don’t be a lazy one.

But when you have struggled to a position, you accept your destiny. May our destiny not be ending up poor. May we have access to halal income,” he prayed.

The former NAHCON chairman called on Muslims to continue with acts of devotion cultivated during Ramadan, such as Qur’an recitation, nightly prayers (qiyaamu layl), and attending Islamic gatherings.

Misers embraced generosity and philanthropy during Ramadan. People consciously joined and participated in Islamic gatherings. Even our media houses aired Islamic programmes concurrently, in contrast to their usual practice.

“The centrality of my message today is that as Muslims, we should be committed and consistent worshippers of Allah. We should not be among those who are only devoted in Ramadan alone.”

Alhaji Hassan also reminded the congregation about the six recommended fasts in the month of Shawwal (Sittu Shawwal), saying they complement any shortcomings from Ramadan.

“We are still in Shawwal. If you have not fasted the six days recommended after Ramadan, you can still do so now. “The Prophet (SAW) said whoever fasts the month of Ramadan and then follows it with six days of Shawwal, it is as if he has fasted for the entire year.”

He further highlighted other supererogatory fasts such as those on Mondays and Thursdays, the day of Arafat, and the white days in the lunar month.

The founder of Fajr Centre (an Islamic Qur’an memorization school in Ikorodu) passionately appealed to Muslims not to neglect the Qur’an and night prayers after Ramadan.

“You also know that qiyaamu layl is not gone. You should not say because Ramadan is gone, you won’t do qiyaamu layl anymore.

“Also, you have to continue to read the Qur’an, the Qur’an will be our intercessor when we go to meet our Lord.” He stressed the importance of observing prayers in congregation, saying:

“Some scholars regarded a Muslim male who deliberately refuses to do solat in the masjid as a sinner. I advise my listeners to be wary of this.”

