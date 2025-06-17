Ex-NAFDAC DG To Govts: Train Citizens On Self Defence Techniques

Share

In order to address the wanton killings of citizens in rural communities of Benue State, Former DirectorGeneral of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr Paul Botwev Orhii, has urged the Federal and Benue State governments to urgently organise training of citizens on self defence techniques.

Also, Orhii advocated that the government must empower able bodied men in various local communities in Benue State to serve as civilian first line of defense against external attacks.

These are contained in a condolence message from Dr Orhii, in which he expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Benue State Governor, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia, bereaved families of Yelewata and the good people of Benue State over this monumental loss of innocent lives.

Orhii, in the message, said governments must introduce new all-en – compassing and holistic kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to tackle the hydra-headed menace posed by the criminal armed herdsmen.

He condemned in strong terms the massacre of more than 200 innocent and unsuspecting persons in Yelewata Community, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State at the weekend.

