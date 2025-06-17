Ex-NAFDAC DG Condemns Yelewata Killings

Share

Former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Paul Botwev Orhii, has strongly condemned the massacre of over 200 innocent residents of Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

In a statement, Dr. Orhii described the recent killings of vulnerable women, children, and elderly men by suspected Fulani herdsmen as despicable, barbaric, inhuman, and satanic. He called on all people of conscience to rise in unison and denounce the heinous acts.

He expressed regret that despite the concerns individually raised by community leaders and elder statesmen in Benue over the genocidal activities of the armed herdsmen, they have failed to present a united, formidable front to confront the serial murders and carnage perpetrated in the state.

Orhii urged Benue leaders and stakeholders to constructively engage and collaborate with both state and federal governments to find lasting solutions to the killings and destruction in the once peaceful state.

The former NAFDAC DG lamented that Benue, once regarded as the “Food Basket of the Nation,” has degenerated into a Hobbesian state where life is “nasty, brutish, and short” due to incessant attacks by suspected armed herdsmen.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, the bereaved families in Yelewata, and the entire people of the state over the tragic loss of lives.

Orhii expressed optimism that ongoing efforts by federal and state governments to beef up security and increase humanitarian support would bring relief to the affected communities and ease rising tensions across the state.

He also recommended that the government urgently organize self-defense training for citizens and empower able-bodied men in local communities to serve as a civilian first line of defense against future attacks.

He concluded by urging authorities to implement comprehensive, holistic, and integrated kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to combat the growing menace of criminal armed herdsmen.

