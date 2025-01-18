Ex-Miss Nigeria, Edna Ibru Is Dead

Share

Former Miss Nigeria and First Lady of Delta State, Mrs Edna Ibru has passed away at the age of 80 in London, United Kingdom (UK).

Saturday Telegraph reports that Edna, wife of Olorogun Felix Ibru, the first civilian Governor of Delta State between 1991 and 1992, died on Wednesday, January 16, in a London hospital after a brief illness.

The Ibru family of Agbarha-Otor Kingdom in Delta State confirmed her death in a statement issued by her son, Dr Paul Ibru, in Warri on Saturday.

According to the statement, the arrangements for her burial would be announced by the family later

READ ALSO

The statement partly read, “Our amazing mother passed into glory on Wednesday 15, January 2025 after a brief illness.

“Until her death, she was full of life and we never expected her to leave us so soon but we cannot question the will of God in her precious life.

“She was a lover of people, a mediator, a mother to many, outrageously humorous, deeply caring, down to earth, full of stories all of the time, and we will miss her very dearly.”

The deceased, who was Miss Nigeria 1964, and the first Nigerian/African to represent Nigeria at Miss Universe, had two children for Ibru.

Share

Please follow and like us: