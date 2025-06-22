Ex-Miss Ebony UK: Winning Beauty Contest Abroad Requires Confidence, Family Support

Share

Miss North East London International UK 2024, Rebecca Afolabi, is one of the young black girls in the United Kingdom making Nigeria and Africa proud. Aside being a successful model , Rebecca is currently a programmatic Manager at PHD United Kingdom with a BSc Degree in Psychology. As a former Grand National Cheerleading Champion as well as the Former Miss E.B.O.N.Y United Kingdom, Afolabi has become a role model to young black girls in her neighbourhood, who aspire to achieve big dreams. She recently competed in Miss International UK and came top 15 out of 50 contestants. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks about juggling her career as a manager in a business company and a Beauty Queen

How was life growing up in the UK as a Nigerian girl?

It was always weird growing up in the early 2000s, where quite a lot of young black girls were not confident about their skin and hair texture especially when made fun of. I was very lucky to have a family that always said confidence is the biggest and greatest thing you can own. I also lived in Nigeria from the age 8 to 12 years old and was able experience my own culture and make my own traditions after growing up in two countries.

Is Miss Ebony your first pageant? What attracted you to participate and has this been your desire to become a beauty queen?

Yes, this was my first pageant. I’ve always been a lover of glitz and glamour, wearing the prettiest dresses and now, it’s even better because I can now do my charity alongside this, helping young children in Nigeria and London, as well as providing school fees and period pads for young girls.

You just relinquished your crown as Miss Ebony Ambassador. How has the pageant impacted your life and what is your next move?

I feel like I’ve unlocked a new side of myself, the confident girl that is always up for a challenge. A girl that is able to go to events alone. Right now, I’m focusing on my career but I may be in another pageant soon. So, keep a look out!

How did you discover the modeling talent? Was it at a young age?

I’ve always grown up watching American movies and had such a big interest in Hollywood celebrities. I usually pretend to be one of them. I would say that was definitely where my love for the camera began.

When you decided to give modeling career a shot, did you get your parents’ support 100 per cent?

My parents have been my biggest backbone, always supporting me in anything I have wanted to do even when it was quite costly. Also, a very big shout out to my mum!

Being a successful black model in the UK is no small feat. Did you face any form of discrimination and how did you overcome it?

I haven’t actually experienced discrimination and I am very grateful for that. I belive as the years go by, there have been better conditions for black models and creative, which has come such a long way from the early 2000s, when things were different.

What boosts your confidence whenever you are about to go for a beauty contest?

My mum and my pageant coach have been amazing. They always give me the best advice, make me feel comfortable to the point that the stage feels just like home. I usually tell myself in the mirror that I can do everything and anything through Jesus!

How do you encourage other black girls in UK, who dream to become a beauty queen like you?

I always tell them ‘go for it! You would never know unless you try and there are so many amazing black pageant girls out there that always lower themselves because of fear but honestly, they can win any pageant with ease.

You have a beautiful sleepy eyes. Some say it’s sexy. Have you always seen it as a curse or a blessing?

Lately, a lot of people have been saying my eyes are my main winning feature which I absolutely love. Growing up, people used to make fun of my eyes in school, saying that they were too big but now it is almost a new beauty standard in some countries.

Many young girls would see you as their role model. What is your biggest advice to them?

Once again, I’ll always tell them ‘just go for it and if it doesn’t work try try again.’ There are so many of us on earth but I believe there is something out there for each and every one of us.

Fashion has taken another turn in the world. In Nigeria, corset is driving women crazy while some are almost going naked. What is your opinion about showing too much skin in fashion?

While it is great to wear what you want, I will always say wear what you are comfortable with; don’t feel the need to compromise because all your friends are wearing the latest trend. More so, some times, modesty is way more fashionable!

Many black girls are bleaching their skin, changing their hair colour. What is your advice?

Bleaching your skin is extremely harmful and does more bad than good. Also, your skin colour can be one of your biggest feature. So, I wouldn’t recommend bleaching. As for hair colours, I love changing my hair colour (the safe way) because it’s always something different and gives a new look to every outfit I wear, even when I wear the same outfit.

If you had a chance to make a difference in a community, what Corporate Social Responsibilities would you focus on? Girl child, out of school children or feed the hungry? Which would you choose and why?

I currently run the Queen Becca Foundation, which supports young children in orphanages, hospice, homeless shelters etc in both the United Kingdom and Nigeria. I also provide scholarships to young girls in secondary schools in Nigeria. The main reason I do this is to give children a better future as they will also be in charge of our future.

You studied psychology. Is there an interesting story behind choosing the course?

I wasn’t able to speak until the age of 5 and because of this, my therapist said I wouldn’t be able to have a job or degree but with my BSc Psychology Degree, I have been able to dive in and have a better understanding of how the brain works. I am able to see how certain life issues can determine your future in a good or bad way.

You visited Nigeria last year. Tell us your most memorable moments of your stay in Nigeria?

It was definitely my first appearance at the Orphanage in Ilesha. This was my first time actually listening to the stories of young children that have already had their lives chosen for them due to their background, which made me think I want to make a big change.

How do you juggle your career and passion for pageant?

There have been a lot of sleepless nights preparing for work and pageants at the same time but this is not my first time doing this. I also did competitive cheerleading whilst pursuing my Psychology Degree in university and was able to achieve both. So, I would say right now, it’s a piece of cake.

What career in entertainment draws your utmost attention?

This would be a social media career, where I’m able to travel the world especially as a black young woman. I also find it fun as it would be different experiences everyday.

Career wise, what’s on ur plate right now?

I want to continue working to get to a director level. Then, maybe, then I can start to finally explore countries on my own.

