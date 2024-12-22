Ex-Minster, Godwin Osagie Abbe Dies At 72

Share

General Godwin Osagie Abbe, a former Minister of Defence during the administration of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, has passed away at the age of 72.

Prior to his death, General Abbe was a distinguished military officer and elder statesman with an illustrious career spanning decades.

He earned a Postgraduate Diploma in International Relations from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, and furthered his training at prestigious institutions, including the United States Army Infantry School, Fort Benning, Georgia; the Ghana Armed Forces Staff College; and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

During his military career, Abbe held several key positions, including General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Commander of the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), and Commander of the National War College.

He retired in 1999 with the rank of Major General.

Abbe’s contributions extended beyond the military as he served in the Yar’Adua administration, providing strategic leadership as Minister of Defence.

His death marks the end of an era for a man who dedicated his life to national service and security.

The nation mourns the loss of a patriot whose impact will be remembered for generations. Details of his burial arrangements are yet to be announced.

