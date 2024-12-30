Ex-Minister Urges Nigerians To Shun Money Politics

Share

A former Minister of National Planning, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, yesterday said Nigeria could get its leadership recruitment right with less emphasis on money politics.

Sulaiman made the remark yesterday in Ilorin while receiving the leadership of the Kwara Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ).

He said monetary inducement in the nation’s polity had made voters to forfeit the opportunity of interrogating the capacity of aspiring leaders put forward to lead them.

Sulaiman, current Director General, the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), admonished politicians to eschew monetary inducement of voters.

According to him, Nigerians must ensure that the right leaders are elected from the local government to the state level.

He also challenged the media to lead the campaign of educating the citizenry to be wary of repeating past mistakes on the choice of leaders they entrust with power.

