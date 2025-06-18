Ex-Minister Urges FG To Prioritise Diving Sector To Boost Jobs

Share

A former Transport Minister, Rear Admiral Festus Porbeni (rtd), has advised the Federal Government to prioritise the development of the diving sector in order to boost massive employment opportunities in the maritime industry.

Porbeni, who is the Chairman, Bics Garden, lamented that the nation had grossly neglected the huge potentials in the diving sector despite having millions of unemployed youths.

The former minister recommended the establishment of modern state-of-the-art training institutions for the development of divers who can work across various sectors ranging from oil and gas to maritime, underwater archaeological activities to understanding and exploring the marine and blue economy.

He said: “In this country, they are not many divers. Diving schools are very few. So, we have foreigners doing diving jobs for us in all the oil exploration, diving and repair, working at pipelines, as well as other areas.

“Diving should be taken more seriously and the government should put some more effort. I was a Frogman, a naval diver, and I know the many advantages of having divers in our seas.

As a frogman, I could dive under ships to install bombs; but for real diving, you can also repair the propeller, lay underwater pipelines, carryout anti-fouling, do underwater exploration etc.”

According to him, it is easier to obtain requisite training and a certificate as a trained and certified diver.

Porbeni urged the Federal Government to intentionally establish training institutions that would equip Nigerian youths with skills for gainfully employment.

He said: “If Nigerians have to go to South Africa and to other countries to be trained on diving, it is a challenge. Hence, there is a need to establish diving schools that will train young Nigerians to be expert and to be certificated.”

Porbeny recalled some of his activities as a former minister of transportation; including the dredging of River Niger and addressing challenges arising from siltation.

He advised the government to dredge the nation’s inland waterway channels and river ports in order to transform the nation’s transport system with waterways as first-choice for conveying goods and persons.

To enhance the development of the nation’s waterways transport, Porbeni averred that synergy and interagency collaboration is needed between the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and State Government organisations like the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).

He commended President Bola Tinubu on his a economic reforms, subsidy removal, forex stability, coastal road and super high ways under construction, adding that Tinubu for making tough decisions to salvage the nation’s economy.

Porbeni also pleaded with Nigerians to exercise patience with the current administration, adding that despite the tough economic times the nation will fare better in the near future.

He added: “It has been 26 years of uninterrupted democracy since 1999. There have been challenges, conflicts and heated electoral processes; but the nation has stood firm. This is something that is worth celebrating even as we look forward to achieving more with democracy.”

