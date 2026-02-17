Ex-Minister Unveils Initiative To Promote Reading Culture

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has unveiled a new national literacy initiative: “Reading Sessions Project,” to promote reading culture among students.

The minister who disclosed this on Tuesday when he donated copies of his book, “Headlines & Soundbites: Media Moments that Defined an Administration,” to Yakubu Gowon University (formerly University of Abuja), said it is his modest contribution to scholarship, learning and the advancement of knowledge.

“Beyond the symbolic gesture, it reflects my enduring belief in the power of books to enlighten minds, sharpen critical thinking and deepen understanding of our national journey,” the former minister said.

Alhaji Mohammed in a statement by his Head of Public Relations & Strategic Communications, Nnamdi Atupulazi, added that the initiative was designed to promote reading culture, intellectual curiosity and analytical engagement among students in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

He described the book as an insider’s account of governance and strategic communication that chronicles governance, communication and nation-building during the immediate past administration.

“It is written by my humble self as the longest-serving Minister of Information and Culture in Nigeria’s history,” Alhaji Mohammed explained.

He disclosed that since the book was launched on December 17, 2025, complimentary copies have been donated to two other higher institutions, namely, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos and Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

“God willing, many more institutions across the country will be reached in the months ahead,” he added.

He explained that the book covers his nearly eight years as Minister of Information, from 2015 to 2023.

“The book offers a rare, behind-the-scenes account of how key national policies were conceived, defended and communicated in real time.

“It provides valuable context on some of the most contested media and policy flashpoints of the period, including the suspension of Twitter, now X; the reporting and public narratives surrounding the #EndSARS protests; and Nigeria’s communication strategy during the high-stakes US$9.6 billion P&ID arbitration case,” the former minister added.

Alhaji Mohammed emphasied the importance of Africans documenting their own history, “lest they be distorted or misrepresented by others.

He described the publication as a contribution to Nigeria’s contemporary history, which would be incomplete if those who had the opportunity to serve at the highest levels of government do not document their experiences for the benefit of posterity.

The minister highlighted the Federal Government Town Hall meetings, which he said, was one of his most significant achievements in office.

“I remain firmly convinced that effective communication in governance is not merely a bureaucratic function, but the vital bridge between government and the governed,” he added.

He explained that the Town Hall meetings were conceived to deepen participatory democracy and rebuild public trust.

“They created opportunities for ministers to engage directly with citizens, explain policies, address concerns and respond to sometimes tough and uncomfortable questions,” he stated.

Alhaji Mohammed expressed gratitude to the university authorities, particularly the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Hakeem Fawehinmi for accepting the donation, adding that both staff and students will find the book a valuable resource for learning, reflection and research.

The Vice Chancellor, in his remarks, expressed the belief that that would open another vista for seasoned academics and students, and would be a veritable reference material of the history of that administration.

“I believe this is a masterpiece and is something that will be good for our intellectual edification and for the memory of that administration,” he said.

The book donation was witnessed by the Registrar of the university, Mallam Mohammed Sambo; University Librarian, Prof. Ebele Anyaoku; the Provost, College of Health Sciences, Prof. Titus Sunday Ibekwe, management staff and students of the university.