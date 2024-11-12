Ex-Minister To Keyamo: Use A’Ibom MRO, Forget Building New One

Share

A former Minister of Lands and Housing, Rt. Hon. Chief Nduese Essien has reacted to the recent announcement and publications in the National dailies that the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development is concluding arrangements to commence the construction of a new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for aircraft in Nigeria, at an unnamed location.

Essien in an interview with Correspondents on Tuesday in Uyo calls to question, the Federal Government’s sincerity to development programmes.

According to him, “This proposed new MRO is also announced as the first in the country, while the MRO project in Akwa Ibom airport has been on for over 20 years and is said to be at 95% completion level.

The former Minister recalled, “In November 2023, the Minister of Aviation, Chief Festus Keyamo,SAN, visited Akwa Ibom State.

“After being conducted round the terminal building, the MRO and the 3.6km taxiway (also called the second runway) he was quoted to have said that “ Akwa Ibom State is Nigeria’s best kept secret“.

He poured encomiums on the successive Governments of Akwa Ibom State and their efforts in developing the aviation sector.

He went on to promise that the Federal Government lwill partner the State in its aviation development programmes.

He added, “This “best kept secret “ borrowing the phrase of Festus Keyamo, is even more pronounced in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility of the airport.

“It is therefore surprising and most inconsistent for the same Minister, a year later, to propose a new MRO under PPP arrangement. This, he says, will be the first in Nigeria.

He further averred, “If the Minister is thinking of an MRO project, I advise that he explores more viable options and hinge on alternatives that would promptly deliver expected outcomes, with ease, to the benefit of the country

“The obvious alternative would be for the Federal government to embrace the MRO project in Akwa Ibom State; direct the Private Partner to utilize the nearly completed facilities at Obong Attah International Airport at Uyo. It is doubtful if more than one MRO could be viable in the country for now.

“It is even more worrisome that this is happening despite the State Governor’s glaring show of support and willingness to cooperate with the Federal Government; a governor despite being in an opposition party, has brought down partisan walls for seamless partnership with all layers of government for the nation’s economic growth.

“It does appears that once any viable investment initiative springs up in Akwa Ibom, efforts are generated to either diminish its potentials or thwart its fruition. In these days of extreme hardship and anxiety to get Nigeria working again, every organ of government and functionaries in government should work together to bring Nigeria out of the woods”, he concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us: