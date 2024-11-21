Ex-Minister Splashed N120m On Renovating Office Amid Collapsing Infrastructure

Share

Former Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has come under scrutiny for authorising the expenditure of over N120 million on the renovation of his office during his tenure.

An investigation by our correspondent showed that this significant outlay was made between October 2023 and July 2024, raising questions about the prioritisation of funds in the face of the poor state of national sports facilities.

The spending spree began in October 2023 when N17.1 million was paid to Associates Nig. Ltd for the procurement of equipment and furniture for the Minister of State for Youth’s office.

Around the same period, another N17.1 million was disbursed to Addah Multi Services Nig. Ltd for additional items for the same office.

Renovation works for the Minister of Sports Development’s primary office were awarded to Secazz International Ltd, which received a substantial payment of N25.3 million in the initial phase.

By November 2023, Truconsulting International Limited was engaged for an extension of the office, receiving N21.2 million for the project. The spending didn’t stop there.

In April 2024, Secazz International Ltd was again paid N13 million as part of a contract for civil works, followed by an additional payment of N11.5 million later that month for the same project.

By July 2024, Igwet Contractors Limited had joined the roster of contractors, receiving N22.4 million for further renovations and the installation of air conditioners across the minister’s office and other departments.

The total expenditure for the renovations amounted to over N120 million. This lavish spending contrasts starkly with the dilapidated state of national sports infrastructure, including the iconic National Stadium in Lagos and the Abuja National Stadium, both of which remain in dire need of rehabilitation.

