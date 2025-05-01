Ex-Minister Seeks Completion Of Ongoing Projects In Akure

Share

A former Minister of Transport, Demola Adegoroye, has commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State for flagging off the dualisation of the Akure-Idanre Road.

Adegoroye also urged Governor Aiyedatiwa to remove the bottlenecks hindering the take-off of the Ilaje Coastal Seaport, which was initiated by the immediate past Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in collaboration with him during his tenure as Minister of Transport.

Governor Aiyedatiwa had on Wednesday flagged off the first phase of the Akure-Idanre Road dualisation project, assuring the public that he would not abandon ongoing projects or those inherited from the previous administration.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Adegoroye noted that the project would not only bring development to Akure, the State capital, but also enhance tourism potential in Idanre.

In the statement titled “Aiyedatiwa’s Plane of Infrastructural Development Has Taken Off,” Adegoroye congratulated the Governor, the government, and the people of the State on the commencement of the road project.

He said, “At the beginning of his regime in February, I assured the people that his sudden and shocking assumption of office following the unexpected demise of our immediate past leader and Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, coupled with the political controversies before and after, understandably slowed down government activities.

“Now, he has settled down and is ready to fly. I have taken note of his priorities in agriculture and tourism, including his frequent visits to the Araromi seaside, which, when fully developed, will become a top destination for tourists from around the world, offering a unique experience for everyone.”

Adegoroye further called for the timely completion of other ongoing projects such as the Akure-Oda Road, the flyover at Shagari Village Junction, and the Ijoka Road dualisation project, which have all experienced delays. He also emphasized the need to extend infrastructural development to other parts of the state.

“My joy is that within a short period, Aiyedatiwa has started to dispel the notion among the people of Akure that the state capital was being deliberately abandoned by successive governments. We appreciate Mr. Governor for all these efforts,” he stated.

The former Minister also appealed to the Governor to break any bureaucratic or administrative barriers delaying the immediate development of the Ilaje Seaport project.

He stressed that the approval granted by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in 2023 for the take-off of the Ilaje Seaport has the potential to transform the economy of Ondo State, bring unprecedented prosperity to its people, and significantly uplift the riverine communities.

