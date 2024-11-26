Ex-Minister Returns To Court After Her Dismissal 

The former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye on Tuesday made a public court appearance after her dismissal from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet in October 2024.
A seasoned lawyer and CEO of Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye & Co, the Minister attended the proceedings to support a four-year-old child allegedly abused by a teacher.
Kennedy-Ohanenye is a Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) member with an LL.B from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and an LL.M from the University of Abuja.
She served as Minister of Women Affairs from August 2023 until her removal due to alleged underperformance alongside five other ministers.
Her advocacy in court is a testament of her continued commitment to child protection and legal justice beyond her ministerial role.