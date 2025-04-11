Ex-Minister Onu Created 900,000 Jobs – Abbas

Share

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has revealed that the late former Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, created 900,000 jobs through initiatives that transformed Nigeria’s scientific landscape.

He also noted that these initiatives saved the country over N1 trillion.

Abbas made the revelation while delivering the first memorial lecture in honour of the late minister, who was also the former governor of the old Abia State, in Abuja on Thursday.

Represented by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, Abbas said:

“As Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Onu’s contributions are well documented. His appointment enabled him to promote science, technology, and innovation at the highest policy level, leading to several significant achievements.

“For instance, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that he was instrumental in the creation of over 900,000 jobs and saved the country over N1 trillion through the reduction in raw material imports.

“The National Strategy for Competitiveness in Raw Materials, which he initiated, significantly improved Nigeria’s global ranking according to the 2018–2019 assessment by the World Economic Forum.”

He continued, “Dr. Onu also introduced the Annual Science and Technology Expo, which brings together researchers, innovators, scientists, and entrepreneurs to engage one another. The objective is to stimulate effective mobilisation and deployment of research findings for scientific production and commercialisation.”

Abbas noted that as an astute administrator, Onu revolutionised the Ministry’s operations by instituting regular management meetings and transparency initiatives, which earned the Ministry the 2019 SERVICOM Award for Excellence in Service Delivery.

He added that many parastatals under the ministry won several awards during his tenure, reflecting the innovations and efficiency instilled under his leadership.

The Speaker further said that during the outbreak of COVID-19, Onu leveraged the crisis as an opportunity to promote home-grown technological and scientific solutions.

“Under his meticulous guidance, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) invented the first made-in-Nigeria ventilators and disinfectant safety sprayers. To instill innovation in our youth, he organised the National Science and Technology Competition for secondary school students and young scientists, tagged ‘774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award’ (774 YONSPA). Winners were awarded scholarships to pursue studies up to the doctoral level.”

Speaking on Onu’s political journey, Abbas said that as a former governor, presidential candidate, and minister, Onu left an indelible legacy.

“Given the negative reputation of Nigerian politics, one might say Dr. Onu was too decent for politics. Yet, he proved that politics can be noble, depending on the character of its players. He brought decorum, decency, and discipline to the political space.”

It will be recalled that in 1991, Onu was elected Governor of Abia State under the platform of the National Republican Convention (NRC) and was sworn in on January 2, 1992.

After a brief stint as governor, he remained active in politics and continued to champion the cause of science and technology.

When democratic rule returned in 1998, Onu joined the All People’s Party (APP), which later became the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

He emerged as the APP’s presidential candidate in 1998 but stepped down for Chief Olu Falae of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) as part of a political alliance for the 1999 general elections.

This move was seen as a gesture to assuage the South West following the annulment of the 1993 presidential election believed to have been won by the late Chief MKO Abiola.

In 2011, Onu was elected National Chairman of the ANPP and played a key role in the coalition that led to the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which ultimately won the 2015 presidential election.

He was subsequently appointed Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Dr. Onu was a man of enduring faith, highly principled, and content. He remained committed to his progressive ideals even when it was neither fashionable nor politically expedient. In 2022, he resigned his ministerial appointment to contest for the presidency. During the APC Presidential Primary, he passionately protested, asking: ‘Where is the justice?’ as he believed the Southeast deserved a chance at the ticket.

“Yet, he never left the party nor wavered in his belief in a united Nigeria. He believed that if it was God’s will, he would one day become President.

“That dream was not realised, as God called him home in His own time. But as Wale Adenuga would say in the soap opera, we are all pencils in the hand of God.

“Nigeria would honour Dr. Onu’s legacy when the justice he sought is finally restored. I remain optimistic that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will help bring that dream to fruition,” Abbas concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

