Ex-Minister Olubolade Slumps, Dies

Former Military Administrator of Bayelsa State and one-time Minister of Special Duties, Captain Caleb Olubolade (rtd), is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that Olubolade, who also served as Minister of Police Affairs and Minister of State for the FCT, slumped and died while playing lawn tennis at Apapa, Lagos, on Sunday, May 11.

He hailed from Ekiti State and was 70 years old, having marked his last birthday on November 30, 2024.

According to a joint statement issued by his first daughter, Oluwayemisi Akinadewo, and first son, Dayo Olubolade, the family disclosed that the retired officer drove himself to a nearby tennis facility and collapsed while playing.

He was subsequently rushed to Obisesan Naval Medical Hospital, Apapa, where he was pronounced dead.

The family said details of the burial arrangements will be announced later.

“He drove himself to the facility to play lawn tennis in the evening and slumped while playing. Efforts were made by medical officers around to revive him to no avail,” the statement read.

