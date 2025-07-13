Ex-Minister Musa Elayo Dumps PDP For ADC After 26 Years

The wind of defection has again swept through the Nasarawa State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as former Minister of State for Justice, Musa Elayo Abdullahi, formally resigned from the party over the weekend and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Elayo’s defection comes just weeks after former Senator Solomon Adokwe, who represented Nasarawa South, also left the PDP for the ADC, amid widespread reports of a looming mass exodus from the party.

In a resignation letter dated July 10, 2025, and addressed to the PDP Chairman and Ward Secretary in Iwagu Ward, Keana Local Government Area, Elayo cited a period of deep reflection and reassessment of his political beliefs and principles as the basis for his decision.

“I have decided to let go of my membership of the party,” he wrote, expressing gratitude for the platform, opportunities, and relationships the PDP had provided him over the past 26 years.

A long-time advocate for internal democracy and party discipline, Elayo disclosed that his efforts to uphold the party’s values had resulted in suspension and legal challenges. “Even at this, I have forgiven any person that thinks he/she has offended me,” he added.

His exit from the PDP is widely seen as a significant blow to the opposition party’s presence in Nasarawa State. Political analysts suggest it could signal a gradual weakening of the PDP’s influence as it prepares to reclaim power in the 2027 elections.

Elayo’s move is also expected to strengthen the ADC’s standing in the state, with thousands of his supporters reportedly set to follow him into the party in the coming days.