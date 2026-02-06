Ex-Minister Mourns, Says Attack Casts Pall Of Grief On Kwara

The immediate past Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Rukayyah Gbemisola Saraki, has commiserated with the people of Nuku and Woro communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of the state, saying the attack has cast a heavy pall of grief over Kwara State.

In a statement she personally signed on Friday, Saraki also commended the efforts being made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to restore peace, law and order in the affected communities through deployment of troops to fish out criminal elements in the areas.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have suffered these irreparable losses and to the people of Woro, Nuku, and the wider Kaiama Emirate, particularly the Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Mu’azu Shehu Omar.

While sympathising with the monarch whose deep anguish reflects the collective mourning of his people, she lamented that “The killings and kidnappings in Woro were senseless and inexcusable acts of terror, carried out against innocent civilians who were simply trying to live in peace.

“I commend and thank His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his prompt and resolute action in ordering the deployment of a military battalion and the activation of Operation Savannah Shield.

“I also acknowledge the Kwara State Government for its continued engagement and support to the affected communities during this difficult time.

“This response sends a clear message that Kwara State is not alone and that the safety of our citizens remains a national priority at this critical time.”