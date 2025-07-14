Former Minister of Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye has expressed deep sadness over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adegoroye served as Minister of State for Transport during the second term of late President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his tribute to the late Army General, Adegoroye noted that every thought of the late President during his tenure revolved eloquently around making Nigeria a truly great nation that is globally respected.

He said Buhari’s Spartan discipline was second to none, holding Federal Executive Council FEC meetings for several hours without getting tired.

According to him “Unlike most of us Ministers who would wee twice or thrice during long meetings, Buhari would not stand up once. I recall an eight-hour meeting held in May 2023 and he didn’t get up once. Someone told me he could only be compared with the late Pa Ajasin who showed such discipline and perseverance.”

Adegoroye was deeply grateful to Buhari for supporting him to achieve two critical projects for the people of Ondo State during his 10-month stint as Minister: the commencement of the Akure to Ado road project and the receipt of the Ondo seaport project license.

He noted that Buhari was a distinguished leader who would give you a chance to serve the country without preconditions, noting that he got a Ministerial position without having to meet him or his aides.

His words: “Buhari was a deeply spiritual man who would give you a job and tell you that whether you are honest and committed to doing the job or not, you have the Almighty Allah to answer to.”

Adegoroye said Buhari was passionate about the development of infrastructure, strengthening our foreign policy, and supporting many Nigerians to lead strategic international organizations, boosting local production by emphasizing the policy of consuming Nigerian products.

The former Minister expressed deep admiration for Buhari over the late President’s zero tolerance for corruption and indiscipline, stressing that the leader of the nation from 2015-2023 was a man who did everything humanly possible to write Nigeria’s name in gold.

He tasked present and future leaders of the country to build on Buhari’s legacy, stressing that Buhari will go down in history as probably the most honest Nigerian that ever ruled this country as his contentment was unbelievable.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the departed pan-Nigerian leader, Sir Adegoroye commiserated with the country, family, and friends of the departed statesman.