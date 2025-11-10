‎Ex-Minister, Kayode To Deliver FUTA’s 36th Convocation Lecture

A former Minister of Defence, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, is to deliver the 36th Convocation Lecture of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) on Friday.

‎

‎The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, who made this disclosure said Kayode, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former Minister of Labour and Productivity, would speak on the convocation lecture titled “Strategies and Tactics for Solving Skills Challenges in Nigeria: The Roles of Government, Institutions and the Youth.”

‎

‎According to her, Kayode would do justice to the topic of the lecture during the award presentation of degrees to 2,747 graduating students of the institution, which will take place on Friday.

‎

‎She noted that previous convocation lectures were delivered on separate days from the award presentation, an act that had prevented graduating students from benefiting from the lecture.

‎

‎ Stressing that convocation lectures are specifically meant for graduating students, Oladiji disclosed that this year’s lecture would be delivered on the same day the students would be available to enable them to benefit better.

‎

‎The VC also noted that the topic of the lecture would equip the graduating students with the ability to solve practical challenges they might face in the future after school.

‎

‎She said, “For the first time in the history of FUTA, the convocation lecture will be delivered on the day of the award presentation so that most of the graduating students will be available and can benefit from it.

‎

‎“Many graduates today are unemployed not really because there are no jobs, but because they do not possess the necessary skills required. That is why the topic of this lecture will equip students on how to acquire practical skills that will make them employable.”

‎

‎“The university management hopes that the message of the convocation lecturer will inspire the graduands-youths who will be stepping into another phase of their lives.”

‎

‎Speaking on the reason for choosing the guest lecturer, Oladiji stated that Kayode, who had served in various positions such as Minister of Culture and Tourism, Minister of Labour and Employment, among others, is not only exposed but also experienced.

‎

‎“Our decision to choose Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, SAN, as the guest lecturer this year was informed by several reasons, among which are his experience and exposure as a scholar and his rich administrative experience, especially as Minister of Culture and Tourism, Minister of Labour and Employment, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, and Minister of Defence.”

‎

