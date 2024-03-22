Ex-minister: It’s Unsafe for Non-state Actors to Protect Oil Installations

A former Minister of Communications, Maj Gen Tajudeen Olanrewaju (rtd), has frowned on the government’s engagement of non-state actors to protect oil pipelines. Reacting to last week’s killing of 17 soldiers in the Okuama Community in Delta State, Olanrewaju, in a statement released yesterday, told the Federal Government to “reconsider a new security protection template for our oil-rich region” because “the so-called non-state actors cannot protect our oil pipelines for lack of total patriotism”.

According to him, constitutionally recognised military institutions should be well positioned and equipped to do the job through specially trained and strategically built forces like it is done in India and Venezuela. Olanrewaju said: “That event in Okuama gives me an unsettled mind about events surrounding the nation’s high volumes of oil deposits in Western Delta. “The consequences of collateral damages resulting from gang warfare between two warring communities of Okuama and Okoloba could lead to further serious consequences of collateral damage to our national assets as a result of this unwarranted conflict.

“I believe strongly that the Federal Government should reconsider a new security protection template for our oil-rich region, not on a piecemeal basis but the entire oil belt in the country. “I also have a strong feeling that non-state actors should be called their true identity and not dressed up nicely with a patronising name. “They are militants, thugs, hoodlums and are not different from bandits. “That is what they are. “Their transition has always been from thuggery, militancy to terrorism.

That was how Boko Haram started. “My view as my committee suggested in the Gen Abisoye NNPC’s report still stands the test of time. “The NSA and the military high command must come out with a new creek defence plan and policy to include the crude oil zone, oil platform, the offshore assets and resources to support them by laws, regulations and the constitution.”

“As a matter of digression, I have made the point that the so-called non-state actors cannot protect our oil pipelines for lack of total patriotism. “The nation needs a national institution to protect our national assets. “Those soldiers must not die in vain. “There is nowhere in the world where some sections of the society will be fighting unprotected military officers on a peace mission.

“It is because of armed forces, as an institution, and the police that Nigeria is still united. “And for a set of people to gang up to cut, burn and kill military officers? It is not done and must not be allowed to be pushed under. Perpetrators must be fished out and punished.”